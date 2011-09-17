ATHENS, Sept 17 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou cancelled a planned visit to the United States to focus on fiscal measures that are key to the country's continued funding by international lenders, the government's spokesman said on Saturday.

"The prime minister judged that he should not be away. He wants to ensure that all of Greece's commitments (to its EU partners) are fulfilled," government spokesman Ilias Mossialos told Reuters. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)