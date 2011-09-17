* Greek PM cancels U.S. trip amid key EU/IMF review

* PM Papandreou wants to focus on fiscal measures at home

ATHENS, Sept 17 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou has cancelled a planned visit to the United States to focus on fiscal measures that are key to the country's continued funding by international lenders, the government's spokesman said on Saturday.

Next week, Greece is due to resume talks with EU/IMF inspectors who will judge if the debt-ridden country has taken enough fiscal measures to merit its next 8 billion euro ($11 billion) loan tranche from a 110 billion bailout to avert default.

"The prime minister judged that he should not be away. He wants to ensure that all of Greece's commitments (to its EU partners) are fulfilled," government spokesman Ilias Mossialos told Reuters.

Papandreou was to meet United Nations General Secretary Ban Ki Moon in New York on Sunday and International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde on Tuesday.

Athens is under pressure from its euro zone partners and the IMF to intensify efforts to meet deficit-reduction targets and reforms to make its economy more competitive.

Fiscal slippage this year, partly due to a deeper-than-projected recession, forced the government to slap a levy on property to make up for the shortfall as a target of capping its budget deficit at 7.6 percent of gross domestic product looked out of reach without corrective action.

EU economic and monetary affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn has said inspectors from the European Central Bank, European Union and IMF would report back on progress in early October, meaning that the next disbursement of aid to Greece could be paid by mid-October.

Greece has said it has enough cash until October. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)