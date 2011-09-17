* Greek PM cancels U.S. trip ahead of key EU/IMF review
* Finance minister dismisses default talk as ridiculous
* Opposition calls for snap election
* Lenders concerned measures are not enough
By George Georgiopoulos and Dina Kyriakidou
ATHENS, Sept 17 Greek Prime Minister George
Papandreou cancelled a planned visit to the United States on
Saturday to deal with a deepening crisis at home, days before
European Union and IMF inspectors decide on further funding for
the debt-ridden country.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos rushed to allay fears
the cancelled trip signalled imminent default, saying such talk
was "ridiculous", but the conservative opposition seized the
opportunity to demand snap elections, fanning fears Greece lacks
the will needed for tough measures ahead.
"The comments and analyses about an imminent default or
bankruptcy are not only irresponsible but also ridiculous,"
Venizelos said in a statement.
"Every weekend Greece ... is subject to this organised
attack by speculators in international markets."
Papandreou was in London, en-route to United Nations and
International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings, when he decided to
turn back after discussing developments with Venizelos,
government officials said.
"The prime minister judged that he should not be away. He
wants to ensure that all of Greece's commitments (to its EU
partners) are fulfilled," government spokesman Ilias Mossialos
told Reuters.
A government official speaking on condition of anonymity
told Reuters pressure was high on Athens from euro zone partners
to take additional measures to merit continued funding from a
110 billion euro ($150 billion) bailout to avert default.
"There is an issue of trust. Our partners want very specific
steps and commitments and our record so far unfortunately does
not inspire confidence," said the official.
Next week, Greece is due to resume talks with EU and IMF
inspectors who will judge fiscal progress before releasing the
next 8 billion euro loan tranche in October.
Greece has said it has cash until next month.
"It's a sign that things are very tight. Papandreou's
presence is crucial to make sure there are no setbacks with
issues that need to be resolved," said Theodore Krintas, head of
wealth management at Attica Bank.
ELECTION CALL
The conservative opposition New Democracy party, which voted
against the bailout that saved Greece from bankruptcy last year,
seized the opportunity to make a fresh call for snap elections.
"The only solution is elections, so that the people's will
is expressed," New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras said in a
speech in the northern city of Thessaloniki.
New Democracy, which is leading the ruling socialists in
opinion polls, says the policy mix used cannot bring Greece out
of the crisis and austerity measures were stifling the economy.
The conservatives are riding a wave of public discontent
after two years of austerity measures and are proposing tax cuts
and growth boosting measures instead.
"When a policy hurts my country, I will surely say no. Why
should I co-sign a mistake?" Samaras said. "We want this
destructive policy toppled."
Apart from the slow pace of reforms and fiscal slippages,
international lenders are most concerned with the lack of
political consensus in Greece. Even if elections are held in
2013 as planned, the next government must apply agreed policies
for the country to recover.
The ruling socialists have a majority in parliament but
political analysts say internal dissent and public unrest, such
as strikes and violent protests, may prompt snap elections.
Fiscal slippage this year, which the government blamed on a
deeper-than-projected recession, forced Athens to slap a levy on
property to make up for the shortfall as a target of capping its
budget deficit at 7.6 percent of gross domestic product looked
out of reach.
Lenders have long warned against one-off measures and more
taxes as a way out of the crisis shaking the euro. They have
asked for urgent reforms and privatisations and a drastic
shrinking of the bloated public sector.
EU economic and monetary affairs commissioner Olli Rehn has
said inspectors from the European Central Bank, EU and IMF would
report back on progress in early October, meaning the next
disbursement of aid to Greece could be paid by mid-October.
A second 109 billion euro bailout agreed in July, after it
became clear Greece would not be able to return to bond markets,
has also hit snags.
Euro zone partners are asking for collateral before giving
Athens more cash and banks are slow to participate in a bond
swap scheme key to the deal.
Papandreou was to meet United Nations Secretary-General Ban
Ki-Moon in New York on Sunday and IMF head Christine Lagarde on
Tuesday. Venizelos is still due to attend an IMF meeting in
Washington later in the week.
($1 = 0.725 euros)
