ATHENS Oct 15 Prime Minister George Papandreou
pleaded for patience from Greeks growing increasingly angry with
relentless austerity efforts, telling a newspaper his government
was struggling to prevent a financial "catastrophe".
In an interview with the weekly Proto Thema newspaper,
Papandreou said the government was fighting to stop Greece
defaulting on its debts but the road ahead was hard.
"I would very much like to guarantee everyone an immediate
solution, a better life today," he told the newspaper in an
interview which hit newsstands on Saturday.
"I would be the happiest man in the world if I could do that
but I can't and I have a duty to be honest and tell this truth
to every Greek citizen," he said.
Next week parliament is due to pass measures including pay
and pension cuts and thousands of layoffs in the public service.
Greece's two main union federations have called a 48-hour
general strike which is expected to shut down much of the
country to coincide with the vote on Wednesday and Thursday.
Separate strikes by customs officials and municipal workers
are expected to deepen the misery of ordinary Greeks by creating
fuel shortages and leaving garbage to pile up in the streets.
On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators filled Syntagma
Square outside parliament as part of worldwide demonstrations
attacking the financial system.
However, Papandreou dismissed any suggestion that Greece
could afford to walk away from a debt burden estimated to reach
162 percent of gross domestic product this year.
He said he would be seeking the support of European partners
at a summit in Brussels next week -- the latest in a long line
of emergency efforts to contain the crisis, which has spread
from Greece to engulf Ireland and Portugal and to threaten the
much bigger Spanish and Italian economies.
"All our efforts aim at safeguarding our country's
interests, the interest of the vast majority of citizens who
would experience a real catastrophe if Greece defaulted,"
Papandreou said.
NOT ATLAS
He said that Europe had to help Greece tackle a crisis that
now threatens the whole euro zone.
"We are not Atlas which can take all Europe's problems on
his shoulders," he said, referring to a Greek mythological
figure who supported the heavens on his shoulders. "If Europe
cannot solve its problems, the consequences will be
unpredictable for all of us in Europe."
Papandreou's ruling PASOK party has seen its ratings drop
sharply in recent months as it meets the tough terms of European
Union and International Monetary Fund aid, and has faced daily
protests by groups ranging from taxi drivers to lawyers and
municipal workers.
At least two of Papandreou's deputies have threatened to
vote against part of a new package. The government's slender
majority is expected to hold up, with support from smaller
opposition parties, for the new austerity bill, however.
Papandreou said the ruling party would have no reason to
exist if it did not "live up to the historical challenges of its
era," and ruled out quitting his post.
"All these months, I had to deal with challenges none of my
predecessors have ever experienced," he said. "But I have never
thought of quitting, giving up the battle."
The government's term ends in 2013 but many analysts see
snap elections on the horizon.
(Editing by James Mackenzie/Ruth Pitchford)