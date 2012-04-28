ATHENS, April 28 Greece's technocrat prime
minister Lucas Papademos plans to resume his academic career
after a snap election on May 6, a senior government official
said, having secured a second bailout for the country.
A former vice president of the European Central Bank,
Papademos took over as leader of an emergency coalition in
November to help Greece secure the 130 billion euros ($170
billion) bailout and a landmark debt swap to avoid default.
He is a professor of economics at the University of Athens
and a visiting professor at Harvard. He was expected to step
down once the bailout was secured and elections held.
The head of his strategic planning office, George
Pagoulatos, told the weekly Proto Thema newspaper published on
Saturday: "Lucas Papademos was called in under a emergency
situation for a tough task which he accomplished."
"He has academic duties and he intends to return to them."
Papademos' government includes the conservative New
Democracy and Socialist PASOK parties, who remain the only two
major parties to support the bailout.
Pollsters expect them to renew their coalition after the
election, an outcome seen as the only viable option for Greece
to continue implementing reforms and remain in the euro zone.
Papademos' name has cropped up in the past as a potential
candidate to head such a coalition, but comments by leaders of
both parties have suggested that is unlikely.
Antonis Samaras, the head of New Democracy and frontrunner
in the election race, has said that Greece's next prime minister
should be the head of the biggest party.
Asked about the same issue, PASOK leader Evangelos Venizelos
told MEGA television on Saturday that he would prefer a
politician in the prime minister's post after the poll.
"The natural and responsible thing would be to have a
politician as a prime minister," Venizelos said.
"It is not a right solution to have a neutral technocrat who
does not assume the political cost" of decisions taken, he said.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Louise Ireland)