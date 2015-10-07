ATHENS Oct 8 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras told lawmakers early on Thursday that Athens must
conclude the first review of its new international bailout
within November, to start talks over a debt relief before the
end of the year.
"Our main target is to conclude the review within November
and the bank recapitalisation by the end of the year, in order
to, at last, start the discussion over a debt relief," Tsipras
said ahead of a confidence vote.
Greece has promised to implement the third bailout programme
agreed with European Union and International Monetary Fund
lenders in August in exchange for 86 billion euros hoping.
Athens hopes that a debt relief will help it regain market
access in 2017.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou;
Editing by Paul Taylor)