ATHENS Nov 3 Greek ruling party lawmaker
Dimitris Lintzeris called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to
resign on Thursday, becoming the latest lawmaker to pile
pressure on the embattled leader.
"The prime minister must set in motion constitutional and
party procedures for smooth political developments. He belongs
to the past," Lintzeris, a Socialist lawmaker, told reporters
outside parliament.
Lintzeris has called for a national unity government in the
past, but his latest comments were the first time he has called
on the prime minister to step down. It was not immediately clear
if he would vote in favour of a confidence vote on Friday, where
Papandreou's majority among deputies has been reduced to just
one.
