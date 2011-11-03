ATHENS Nov 3 Greek ruling party lawmaker Dimitris Lintzeris called on Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign on Thursday, becoming the latest lawmaker to pile pressure on the embattled leader.

"The prime minister must set in motion constitutional and party procedures for smooth political developments. He belongs to the past," Lintzeris, a Socialist lawmaker, told reporters outside parliament.

Lintzeris has called for a national unity government in the past, but his latest comments were the first time he has called on the prime minister to step down. It was not immediately clear if he would vote in favour of a confidence vote on Friday, where Papandreou's majority among deputies has been reduced to just one. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington)