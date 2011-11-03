FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
ATHENS Nov 3 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou held a telephone conversation with conservative opposition leader Antonis Samaras, a statement from the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
Papandreou earlier had offered to hold talks with the opposition to resolve the country's political crisis and said a referendum on the country's vital EU bailout could be scrapped if the opposition backed the package.
(Reporting by Dina Kyriakidou)
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to s
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise