ATHENS Nov 5 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou will meet the country's President later on Saturday to kickstart talks to form a coalition government with opposition parties, the PM's office said in a statement.

"Prime Minister George Papandreou will be received tomorrow at 12.00 (1000 GMT) by the President of the Republic Karolos Papoulias," the PM's office said in a statement, shortly after Papandreou won a parliamentary vote of confidence. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)