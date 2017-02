ATHENS Nov 5 Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Saturday told the country's president a political consensus was crucial to avoiding elections and protecting Greece's membership of the euro zone.

"My aim is to immediately create a government of cooperation," Papandreou told the president in the presence of reporters before the two leaders held talks behind closed doors.

"A lack of consensus would worry our European partners about our country's membership of the euro zone." (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas)