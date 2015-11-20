ATHENS Nov 20 The conclusion of the
recapitalisation of Greece's banks will mark an end to a period
of uncertainty, the country's Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said
on Friday.
"The conclusion of the recapitalisation - everything shows
that it will be completed very successfully - means that a phase
of uncertainty for the Greek economy is over," Tsipras told
Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.
Greece's four big banks have launched share offerings to
plug an aggregate shortfall of 14.4 billion euros revealed in a
European Central Bank health check.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)