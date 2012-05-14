* Poland still ready to join the euro zone - PM Tusk

* Reputation of the euro zone has been damaged - PM (Adds details, quotes)

OTTAWA May 14 Poland is still ready to join the euro, even though the euro zone's reputation has been dented by a protracted debt crisis, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Monday during a visit to Canada.

By joining the European Union, Poland had already declared its readiness to be part of the euro zone, Tusk said at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper.

"Nothing has changed to this extent. What has changed is just the reputation of the euro zone. It has clearly deteriorated in recent years," he said through an interpreter.

Leaders of various Greek political parties were due to hold fresh talks on Monday on forming a coalition government after inconclusive elections. A new election could push the country closer to financial default.

"Today Greece is a huge question mark ... because it is difficult to establish a government there. Expectations of the Greek people are quite conflicting," Tusk said.

"The most important question today is not a question of what we are going to do about the Greeks but what the Greeks are going to do about themselves. And we still do not have an answer to that question."

Tusk said Poland felt the European Union had to continue to integrate economically and politically and that one element of that integration should be a single currency.

"However, a single currency makes sense when we also have a single set of rules and when a single set of rules is observed by all the participants of the single currency," he said.

Harper said the European crisis was a threat to the world's economy and encouraged the European Union to deal with its problems. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Randall Palmer and Louise Egan; Editing by Peter Galloway)