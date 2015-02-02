LONDON Feb 2 The banking industry lobby group
that helped restructure Greece's government debt in 2012 is not
involved in current talks between the country's new leaders and
authorities to ease the terms of its debt plan.
The Institute of International Finance (IIF) was not
officially involved in the talks as Greece's new leaders had
indicated they were not including private sector debt in their
request for restructuring, and focusing on public sector debt,
said Hung Tran, IIF executive managing director.
The scale of Greece's economic slump made it understandable
leaders would want to try to soften the debt terms, such as by
attempting to reduce interest payments or extending the maturity
on the bonds, Hung said.
"There's room for compromise, but the room for manoeuvre is
very limited on either side and the time window is closing
fast," he told Reuters.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham)