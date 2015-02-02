LONDON Feb 2 Greece's finance minister Yanis
Varoufakis said on Monday that he had agreed with British
finance minister George Osborne that it was necessary to end the
"pretence" that had led to Greece being a burden on the rest of
Europe.
"(We have) a determination to put an end to the extended
pretence cycle which has rendered Greece a festering wound on
the side of the euro zone," Varoufakis said in a television
interview with Britain's Channel 4 News.
"Even for Britain, which is not a member of the eurozone,
(this) is a great concern because the deflationary crisis in
Europe certainly doesn't augur well for the British economy," he
said after meeting Osborne in London.
Varoufakis, who became finance minister on Jan. 27 as part
of Greece's new left-wing government, said in Paris on Sunday
that Greece needed to end its "addiction" to overseas borrowing
and go "cold turkey".
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)