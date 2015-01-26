BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
LONDON Jan 26 Greece's new government must tackle the country's budget deficit and meet its international commitments, British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday after Greek leftist party Syriza won a snap election.
"The prime minister respects the decision of the Greek people," the spokeswoman told reporters. "Greece needs to deal with its deficit and meet its international commitments." (Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by William James; editing by Stephen Addison)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.