LONDON Feb 2 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis will tell major investors and bankers later on Monday
that Greece will be able to service its debt with no detrimental
impact on private investors, a source with knowledge of the
matter said.
The source said Varoufakis planned to meet about 100 banks
and financial institutions at an event later on Monday.
"We will be able to service the Greek debt on terms that
will have no detrimental impact on, especially private, bond
holders," said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
(Reporting by William James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge and
David Milliken; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)