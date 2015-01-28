BERLIN Jan 28 European Parliament President
Martin Schulz warned leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
on Wednesday against diverging from the European Union's stance
towards Russia in the Ukraine crisis.
Tsipras, who won election on Sunday, unsettled European
partners on Wednesday by criticising an EU statement that warned
Moscow it faced new sanctions over its role in Ukraine.
His decision to receive the Russian ambassador before
meeting any other foreign official did not go unnoticed either
in Brussels and Berlin.
"I've noticed with dismay that Greece today has abandoned
the joint position of the European Union on Russia," Schulz told
the German broadcaster ZDF.
"You just cannot, on the one hand, demand from Europe to
show solidarity with your own country like Mr. Tsipras does and
then, as a first official step, split the joint European
position," he added.
In addition, Tsipras threw down an open challenge to
international creditors by halting privatisation plans agreed
under the country's bailout.
Schulz, a member of Germany's co-governing Social Democrats,
will meet Tsipras on Thursday in Athens to discuss the agenda of
his new anti-bailout government and how Greece wants to solve
its debt problems.
"And I will tell him tomorrow that any unilateral approaches
in foreign policy won't help him," Schulz said.
(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)