(Adds interview in Ruhr Nachrichten)
BERLIN Feb 4 The new Greek government must
uphold its commitments to European partners and risks national
bankruptcy if it does not, European parliament President Martin
Schulz said in a newspaper interview.
"If Greece unilaterally changes the agreements, the other
side is no longer obliged to stick to them," he said in an
advance extract of an interview due to be published in business
daily Handelsblatt on Thursday.
"Then no more money will go to Greece and the state won't be
able to finance itself," Schulz was quoted as saying.
He said the Greek government had no choice but to stick to
its commitments to European partners, adding that it was only on
this condition that they would be able to talk about whether to
give Athens concessions.
Asked what those concessions could be, Schulz said there
were alternatives to tough austerity measures, adding that
neither he nor European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker
were fans of such policies.
"Everyone in the EU is prepared to make social relief
possible for Greece but that can only happen on the basis of the
agreements made up until now," he said.
He also said that if Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras wanted to
recover funds that Greeks had sent abroad during the financial
crisis, the European Union would be prepared to help.
"If Tsipras asks, we'll find ways and means to make it
possible to give the treasury access to assets being held abroad
in other European countries. That's also true of accounts in
countries with which the EU has tax agreements," he said.
Greece's new left-wing government wants to end the
monitoring of reforms by the 'troika' of International Monetary
Fund, the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European
Commission.
Schulz said the new government needed to take on
responsibility for reform and added: "If it does that, we don't
need the 'troika'."
He said it no longer made sense to send officials to Athens
where they were perceived as "proconsuls", adding that the Greek
finance minister could simply talk directly with the European
Commission and the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers.
In a separate interview with German regional newspaper Ruhr
Nachrichten due to be published on Thursday, Schulz said it was
necessary to help Greece and put it in a position to fulfill its
commitments and serve its debts.
But he said budget austerity and cuts would not, on their
own, put crisis-stricken countries back on their feet.
Structural reforms and investment in sustainable growth were
also necessary.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)