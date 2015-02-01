PARIS Feb 1 France is open to easing Greek debt but not cancelling it, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Yanis Varoufakis on Sunday.

"Anything that can alleviate the Greek debt burden will be welcome ... but of course there is no question of cancelling the Greek debt," Sapin said.

He added that this would simply mean that instead of the Greek taxpayer it would be for the European or French taxpayer to foot the bill.

Varoufakis also said that while Greece is in talks about its debt with its European partners it will not ask for more loans. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander, writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Mark John)