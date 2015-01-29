* Greek debt renegotiation "on the table" - Sapin

By Ingrid Melander and Jean-Baptiste Vey

PARIS, Jan 29 Greece could be given more time to pay off its debt if it keeps its budget in balance and maintains promised reforms but the debt will not be written off, French officials said on Thursday.

In a series of statements spelling out Paris' position days before talks with the new government of Alexis Tsipras, senior French officials said cancelling Greece's debt was not an option because it would hit other European taxpayers hard.

"It's okay to talk about Greek debt, to lighten its burden. It is not okay to cancel Greek debt, because that would mean passing on the burden to French taxpayers," Finance Minister Michel Sapin told lawmakers, adding that France's exposure to Greek debt totaled 42 billion euros ($47.63 billion).

Sapin did not elaborate on the scope of any renegotiation. Earlier, European Affairs Minister Harlem Desir, a junior-ranking minister in the government, told LCI television discussions could cover the time frame of repayment.

Sapin warned, however, that any talks would depend on Greece staying on track with reforms and keeping a balanced budget. Athens targeted a general government primary budget surplus of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2014.

Paris, which will host a visit by new Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis on Monday, has its own budgetary woes and sees itself well placed to act as a mediator between the new anti-bailout government in Athens and its European partners, including Germany.

"France wants to facilitate dialogue between Greece and the whole euro zone .. Greek chaos would be terrible for Greece and would be a bad thing for Europe, too," Sapin told lawmakers.

His comments were in line with those of Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron, who earlier told reporters Greece would get "no specific waiver" due to the change in its government.

"Greece has commitments with the euro zone and it must respect them," he said.

But Macron also said that Europe must hear the message from Greek voters, which have put in government parties opposed to the austerity that came with the bailouts which saved the country from bankruptcy.

"We must step away from this 'religious war' between Europe's North and South where the former keep on blaming those in the South for the errors of the past and the indebtedness, and the latter say that all that (the debts) is in the past and must be forgotten," he told reporters. ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Writing by Mark John and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)