PARIS Jan 29 France is open to negotiations on Greece's debt burden but cannot accept cancelling it because that would hit its taxpayers hard, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Thursday, adding that the country holds 42 billion euros ($47.58 billion) of Greek debt.

"It's okay to talk about Greek debt, to lighten its burden. It is not okay to cancel Greek debt, because that would mean passing on the burden to French taxpayers," Sapin told lawmakers. ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)