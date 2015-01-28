BERLIN Jan 28 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday he could not imagine a haircut on Greek debt, and the citizens of other euro zone states had the right to see agreements made in connection with Greece's bailouts upheld.

"It is clear that we must aim to keep Greece in the euro zone. But it is also clear that we need to be fair to our own population and other euro states," he told a press conference in Berlin.

"Citizens of other euro states have a right to see that the deals linked to their acts of solidarity are upheld. Every country in Europe has its own history, and cannot separate itself from this through new elections. That is why we hope for fair talks with the new Greek government which aim to uphold the present agreements."

He urged the Greek government to talk with its partners before making decisions connected to its bailout programme, like the announcement on Tuesday that it was halting the privatisation of the port of Piraeus.

"Things that Greece itself won't do cannot be shunted onto the taxpayers and employers in neighbouring states," Gabriel said. (Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michelle Martin; Editing by Noah Barkin)