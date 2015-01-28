BERLIN Jan 28 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Wednesday he could not imagine a haircut on
Greek debt, and the citizens of other euro zone states had the
right to see agreements made in connection with Greece's
bailouts upheld.
"It is clear that we must aim to keep Greece in the euro
zone. But it is also clear that we need to be fair to our own
population and other euro states," he told a press conference in
Berlin.
"Citizens of other euro states have a right to see that the
deals linked to their acts of solidarity are upheld. Every
country in Europe has its own history, and cannot separate
itself from this through new elections. That is why we hope for
fair talks with the new Greek government which aim to uphold the
present agreements."
He urged the Greek government to talk with its partners
before making decisions connected to its bailout programme, like
the announcement on Tuesday that it was halting the
privatisation of the port of Piraeus.
"Things that Greece itself won't do cannot be shunted onto
the taxpayers and employers in neighbouring states," Gabriel
said.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Michelle Martin; Editing by
Noah Barkin)