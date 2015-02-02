BERLIN Feb 2 Berlin will not accept any one-sided changes to Greece's bailout scheme, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told Reuters in an interview on Monday, adding that he was prepared to meet Yanis Varoufakis, Greece's new finance minister.

"We want Greece to continue going down this successful path in the interests of Greece and the Greeks but we will not accept one-sided changes to the programme," he said at the Reuters Euro Zone Summit.

Varoufakis, who is touring EU capitals to try and make the case for a news Greek debt deal, was in Paris on Sunday, is in London on Monday and will hold talks in Rome on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Gernot Heller. Editing by Stephen Brown and Mike Peacock)