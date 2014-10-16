ATHENS Oct 16 Market turmoil in recent days
does not reflect the fundamentals of Greece's economy or its
prospects, Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis told parliament on
Thursday, saying he was confident the country would follow
through on its pledges.
He was speaking after a dramatic slide in Greek stocks and
bonds over the past three days that have pushed 10-year bond
yields close to 9 percent, their highest level since January.
"I believe that we can make it. If we stay calm, if we are
focused on our targets, if we have the widest possible political
consensus, we can exit the crisis, a lot faster than expected, "
Hardouvelis said. "Those monitoring markets know that very often
they are nervous, excessive in their reactions."
He said the country was on track to complete its fiscal
consolidation program in accordance with targets laid out by
EU/IMF lenders and would speed up reforms in the coming months.
He said Athens, as expected was talking to its lenders about
finding a solution for its debt mountain and that it had the
support of the European Central Bank on that.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington)