ATHENS Jan 3 The European Central Bank could not exclude Greece if it decided to move to a full quantitative easing programme to stimulate the euro zone's faltering economy, Greek leftwing opposition leader Alexis Tsipras said on Saturday.

Speaking at a party congress three weeks before a Jan. 25 general election, Tsipras promised his Syriza party would ensure that most of Greece's debt was written off as part of a renegotiation of its international bailout deal.

The election takes place three days after a Jan. 22 ECB policy meeting at which the central bank may decide to proceed with a mooted quantitative easing programme to pump billions of euros into the euro zone economy by buying government bonds.

Tsipras said he hoped ECB President Mario Draghi would decide to go ahead with the programme and said Greece could not be shut out.

"Quantitative easing by the ECB with direct purchases of government bonds must include Greece," he said.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by James Mackenzie)