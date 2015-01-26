(Adds detail, background)
LONDON Jan 26 The Greek election result is not
a defeat of austerity but a defeat of failed economic plans and
should act as a reminder to Britain that it needs to stick to
what it is doing, finance minister George Osborne said on
Monday.
Greek leftist leader Alexis Tsipras and his Syriza party
swept to victory in a snap election on Sunday, promising that
five years of austerity, "humiliation and suffering" imposed by
international creditors were over.
"People get tired of economic failure, they tired of rising
unemployment ... what you see is not a defeat of austerity, it
is a defeat of economic plans that don't work and in Britain we
have got an economic plan that is working," Osborne told BBC
radio.
Osborne, whose governing Conservative party faces an
election in May, said Syriza's promises were going to "be very
difficult to deliver" and warned the promise of greater public
spending was "a false hope".
"I hope that both sides now act responsibly," he said. "It
is certainly in the United Kingdom's interests that we have
stability, that we have a proper dialogue here between members
of the euro."
Under the right-leaning Conservatives, who have ruled in
coalition with the centre-left Liberal Democrats since 2010,
Britain has emerged from its deepest downturn since World War
Two to enjoy one of the fastest growth rates of any advanced
economy, with unemployment now at a multi-year low.
Osborne's party has put the economy at the centre of its
re-election bid, hoping to convert strong economic competence
ratings into victory in what looks set to be one of most
closely-fought contests in modern British history.
"(Greece) reminds the United Kingdom that we need to work
through an economic plan that is delivering lower unemployment
and growth and economic security," Osborne said.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Michael Holden)