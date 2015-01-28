ATHENS Jan 28 The new government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has moved swiftly to roll back parts of Greece's international bailout agreement with its European Union and IMF creditors, including stopping some asset sales.

The government says it will halt a planned privatisation of Public Power Corporation of Greece (PPC), the country's biggest utility, as well as the sale of a majority stake in the largest seaport, Piraeus

Greece has raised only 3.1 billion euros ($3.5 billion) from privatisations since it was first bailed out five years ago by the EU and International Monetary Fund, falling far short of an original target of about 22 billion euros. It is due to receive a further 4.6 billion euros from agreed deals.

The previous conservative-led government aimed at privatisation revenues of 2.5 billion euros this year.

Below is a list of privatisation deals that are underway or planned, Greece's targets under the bailout programme, and amounts raised so far.

Privatisation proceeds are often disbursed upon the deals' signing but after their approval by regulators, courts or parliament. Some money comes in installments over a period of years.

PRIVATISATION DEALS UNDERWAY

- 99-year lease of former Athens airport Hellenikon to a group of real estate and investment firms including Greece's Lamda Development, China's Fosun and Abu-Dhabi based property firm Al Maabar (915 mln euros)

- 40-year lease of 14 regional airports to Germany's Fraport and Greek energy firm Copelouzos (1.23 bln euros)

- Hellenic Railways (Trainose), Railway Maintenance Company (ROSCO)

- Sale of a majority stake in Piraeus Port (OLP), which is now being halted, sale of a majority stake in Thessaloniki Port

- Small ports and marinas

- Electricity grid operator ADMHE

- Planned sale of 30 percent of PPC's production activities (now halted)

- Sale of a 66 percent stake in natural gas grid operator DESFA to Azerbaijan's SOCAR has been agreed but is pending EU approval. Greece is due to receive 188 million euros while Greek refiner Hellenic Petroleum is due to receive 212 million euros.

UPCOMING PRIVATISATION DEALS NOW IN DOUBT

- First sale of real estate-backed notes

- Sale of a stake in state gas company DEPA

- Sale of a stake in Athens International Airport

- Concession to operate the Egnatia toll motorway in northern Greece

- Large regional ports - Lavrio mega-yacht marina southeast of Athens

- Sale of government's minority stake in Greece's biggest refiner Hellenic Petroleum

- Sale of a stake in Hellenic Post (ELTA)

- Rights to develop South Kavala gas storage

PRIVATISATION REVENUE TARGETS AS AGREED WITH EU/IMF

(in billion euros) Year Cash raised, Cash raised,

annual cumulative 2011 (actual) 1.6 2012 (actual) 0.0 1.6 2013 (actual) 1.0 2.6 2014 (forecast) 1.5 4.1 2015 (forecast) 2.2 6.3 2016 (forecast) 3.4 9.6 2017 (forecast) 2.9 12.4 2018 (forecast) 3.0 15.4 2019 (forecast) 3.4 18.7 2020 (forecast) 3.6 22.3 ($1 = 0.8830 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Stamp)