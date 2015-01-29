BERLIN Jan 29 A senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives has warned leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras not to use his de facto veto over an extension of sanctions against Russia as a bargaining chip in talks over Greece's bail-out programme.

"Any attempt to connect these two policy fields has to be stopped before its starts," Norbert Roettgen, chairman of the parliament's foreign policy committee, told Reuters on Thursday.

Tsipras -- who won election on Sunday on the back of popular resentment over bail-out austerity terms that have battered the living standards of many Greeks -- has unsettled European partners by criticising an EU statement that warned Moscow it faced new sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis.

His decision, after being sworn in, to receive the Russian ambassador before meeting any other foreign official did not go down well in Brussels and Berlin.

Since the European Union's 28 member states need to agree unanimously on an extension of sanctions against Russia, the new Greek government could actually veto such a move, Roettgen said.

"We have to make clear to Greece that joint action is decisive for the EU's ability to get things done."

European Parliament President Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat, has warned Tsipras too against diverging from the EU's stance towards Russia in the Ukraine crisis.

EU foreign ministers were holding an extraordinary meeting on Thursday to consider possible new sanctions on Russia because of an escalation of fighting in eastern Ukraine. But the final decision will probably be left to an EU summit next month.

Tsipras is seeking to renegotiate Greece's huge debt with its euro zone partners and is already dismantling parts of the bailout deals by halting privatisation plans. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Michael Nienaber; Editing by Mark Heinrich)