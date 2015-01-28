ATHENS Jan 28 Greece is against sanctions on
Russia, newly appointed Energy Minister Panagiotis Lafazanis
said on Wednesday, a day before the European Union is due to
extend sanctions on Russia for six months.
"We are against the embargo that has been imposed against
Russia. Greece has no interest in imposing sanctions On Russia.
We have no differences with Russia and the Russian people," said
Lafazanis, according to the semi-official Athens News Agency.
Greece's foreign minister has so far declined to comment on
whether Athens would try to block the extension of sanctions
when EU foreign ministers hold an extraordinary meeting on
Thursday after a new advance by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine.
On Tuesday, the new Greek government of leftwing Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras complained to EU foreign policy chief
Federica Mogherini, saying it had not been consulted about a
statement on the growing crisis in Ukraine.
Greece has had traditionally good relations with Russia and
never strongly supported sanctions against Moscow.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Writing by Renee Maltezou, editing
by Deepa Babington)