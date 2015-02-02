ATHENS Feb 2 Greece may use financial tools to
pull itself out of debt "serfdom", Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis said in a statement late on Monday but said it would
not back down from seeking a reduction in its overall debt
burden with foreign creditors.
The statement from Varoufakis, who met investors in London
on Monday to explain the new Greek government's ideas about
replacing its international bailout with a new agreement on its
debt, followed comments he said had been misinterpreted.
He said that if it were necessary to use "financial
mechanical tools" Greece would do so.
"But the essence is the same. Greek debt will become viable
and will open up prospects for real growth and the Greek people
will finally be able to breathe," he said.
The statement from Varoufakis did not specify what
misinterpretations he was referring to. Earlier on Monday the
Financial Times reported that he proposed a "menu of debt swaps"
rather than a headline writeoff as a possible solution.
The comment was widely taken in Greek media as sign the
government was no longer seeking a debt "haircut" and was
backing down from its aim of reducing the debt burden.
"The government and the finance minister will not back down,
irrespective of how grieved some people are by our
determination," the statement said.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by James Mackenzie)