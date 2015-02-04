(Adds detail, quotes, context)
BERLIN Feb 4 Greek Finance Minister Yanis
Varoufakis voiced confidence on the eve of a meeting with
Germany's Wolfgang Schaeuble that Berlin will "show solidarity"
in tackling Athens' debt burden.
Asked by German public broadcaster ARD what he expected from
the European Union, Varoufakis said the one thing Greece was
asking for was not to be put under pressure by means of an
ultimatum.
"Give us until the end of May, until the beginning of the
summer, to be able to put our suggestions for a solution on the
table so we can talk about them with our partners," he said,
adding Greece and Europe could then make new agreements.
"I'm sure that ... Dr. (Finance Minister) Schaeuble, Ms
(Chancellor Angela) Merkel and everyone in Germany will show
solidarity," Varoufakis said on Wednesday, according to a
transcript of the interview.
Varoufakis has been hopping across European capitals this
week to win support for Greece's plan to restructure debt and
end austerity, which would involve swapping existing government
debt for growth-linked or perpetual bonds.
He also said he was sure French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin and "every decent European will agree it's not right
that... hundreds of thousands of Greeks aren't sleeping properly
and are going to bed hungry due to mistakes made by Europe and
the Greek government in dealing with the deflation crisis."
Varoufakis met European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
on Wednesday and told ARD he left the meeting "full of hope that
the euro zone is working".
While on the tour he is asking partners whether they will
help the new Greek government to reform the country, he said.
"We need to convince them we're serious about it and they
need to give Greece the chance to flourish in Europe," he said.
Varoufakis said Greece was responsible for a lack of
progress with reforms but that was not why the euro zone was
experiencing deflation: "We're canaries in a coal mine. This one
is very weak so he dies first but he isn't responsible for the
poisonous gases."
Varoufakis said that in the Greek parliament he sat
alongside a "Nazi party", referring to Greece's far-right Golden
Dawn, the country's third biggest party.
"It is not in Germany or Greece's interest for the situation
to get worse because let's be honest: nationalism is spreading
and contaminating Europe. We don't want to relive the postmodern
1930s on this continent again."
He added: "If a proud nation is humiliated for too long and
exposed to negotiations, sorrow and a debt deflation crisis
without light at the end of the tunnel, then at some point this
nation will boil."
