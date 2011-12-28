ATHENS Dec 28 Greece will spend 350
million euros ($457.31 million) on building a monorail system
and expanding docking capacity for cruise ships at its biggest
port in Piraeus, aiming to double tourism traffic by
2016, a minister said on Wednesday.
Tourism is a major staple for Greece's debt-saddled economy
and the government is keen to boost it to help the country
recover from a four-year recession.
China's largest state-owned shipping firm COSCO
has already made a major investment in Piraeus port, which is
among assets the Greek government is considering privatising to
raise funds to pay down public debt.
The state owns 74 percent of Piraeus Port.
"We want to double the number of cruise passengers flowing
through Piraeus from 2.5 million currently to 5 million by 2016.
This is our strategic target for Piraeus, the country's top
port must remain the top in the Mediterranean," Development
Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis told reporters.
The investment, budgeted at 230 million euros, will enable
the port to handle six more, new-generation cruise ships,
bringing its total cruiser docking capcity to 17.
An elevated monorail transport system -- budgeted at 120
million euros -- will help improve service and cut port traffic
congestion.
The minister said both projects are ready to be tendered and
will be funded by EU subsidies. Completion is seen in 2014-15.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)