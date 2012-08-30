UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ATHENS Aug 30 Greece's stock exchange suspended trading in shares of state-controlled lender Hellenic Postbank on Thursday following a nearly 30 percent plunge in its shares after the government said it was not viable. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts