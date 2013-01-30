ATHENS Jan 30 The new bank that emerged from
the break-up of state lender Hellenic Postbank needs to shed 900
jobs through voluntary redundancies to return to profitability,
Greece's bank support fund said.
Greece split Hellenic Postbank into "good" and
"bad" parts earlier this month as part of demands by the
country's international lenders to unlock bailout aid as efforts
to find a buyer failed.
The bank's break-up is part of a wider restructuring of
Greece's banking sector in the wake of the country's devastating
debt crisis.
The healthy business, named New Hellenic Postbank, rehired
all of the old bank's 3,200 employees and agreed with unions to
cut payroll costs by 30 percent and launch a voluntary
redundancy plan.
"We expect that in one year's time profitability can be
restored," Haralambos Kyrkos, a board member at the Hellenic
Financial Stability support fund, the bank's sole shareholder,
told reporters.
The support fund pumped 4 billion euros ($5.39 billion) into
the bank to cover its funding gap - the difference between
assets and liabilities - and another 500 million euros to
recapitalise it.
"A reduction of 700 to 900 jobs will be done on an
absolutely voluntary basis," he said. "The troika (EU/IMF/ECB
lenders) has recommended that the bank be put up for sale within
six months."
Like other Greek lenders, Postbank was hit by writedowns on
Greek bonds and loan impairments. The country's banking system
is consolidating to cope with a deep recession and regain access
to wholesale funding markets.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF), set up to
recapitalise viable banks and decide the future of others deemed
non-viable, has also wound down ATEbank and smaller Proton and
T-bank.
It has spent 13.4 billion euros to cover funding gaps in
bank breakups and 1.8 billion euros to recapitalise their
healthy parts. But this has secured the safety of 29.5 billion
euros worth of deposits and preserved 9,900 jobs, Kyrkos said.
Asked about the recapitalisation of the country's four big
banks, which need 27.5 billion euros by the end of April, Kyrkos
said that planned rights issues should be spread apart.
Under the plan, banks will issue contingent convertible
bonds or CoCos that will be solely taken up by the support fund,
and new shares. To stay privately run, at least 10 percent of
the share offerings must be taken up by the market.
"The challenge in the recapitalisation is not how to offer
more incentives but how to minimise or do away with them having
to cover banks' negative equity," Kyrkos said.
($1 = 0.7420 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos,; Editing by Louise Heavens)