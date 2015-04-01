ATHENS, April 1 Greece has nominated senior
executive Emmanouil Panagiotakis as chairman and chief executive
of its dominant power utility PPC, Greece's energy
ministry said on Wednesday.
Panagiotakis, a mechanical engineer, will replace Arthouros
Zervos who resigned last month after a judicial council decided
that he should stand trial for breach of trust.
Greece's leftist government halted the privatisation of PPC,
a condition under the country's EU/IMF bailout, soon after
taking power in January, arguing it should remain in state
hands. PPC is 51 percent state-owned.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Costas Pitas; editing by
Deepa Babington)