ATHENS, April 24 Greece's state-controlled electricity firm PPC confirmed on Thursday it would sell bonds worth 500 million euros ($691 million).

The notes will be a combination of three- and five-year bonds and will be listed on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange, PPC said in a bourse filing.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that PPC would sell at least 300 million euros of bonds, making it Greece's first state-controlled company to tap bond markets since the country's debt crisis erupted four years ago.

($1 = 0.7231 Euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou)