ATHENS, April 24 Greece's state-controlled
electricity firm PPC confirmed on Thursday it would
sell bonds worth 500 million euros ($691 million).
The notes will be a combination of three- and five-year
bonds and will be listed on the Global Exchange Market of the
Irish Stock Exchange, PPC said in a bourse filing.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that PPC would sell
at least 300 million euros of bonds, making it Greece's first
state-controlled company to tap bond markets since the country's
debt crisis erupted four years ago.
($1 = 0.7231 Euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou)