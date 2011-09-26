ATHENS, Sept 26 Greece plans to sell two coal-fired power stations belonging to its dominant electricity utility PPC (DEHr.AT) to comply with European Union competition rules and the terms of an EU/IMF bailout, its Energy Minister said on Monday.

The European Commission has been pushing Greece for years to lift PPC's de-facto monopoly on production of lignite, a form of soft brown coal that forms the backbone of electricity production in the country.

PPC is the EU's second-biggest and the world's sixth-biggest producer of lignite, with total annual production of about 60 million tones. Opening-up 40 percent of the lignite market has been part of the economic reforms required by the country's EU/IMF bailout.

"We believe the negotiations (with the EU on selling the units) will be completed in the next weeks," Energy Minister George Papaconstantinou told a news conference.

On sale will be the units at Amyntaion, north west Greece, and Megalopolis, in the country's south. According to PPC documents, the two units have a combined installed capacity of 900 MW. Papaconstantinou did not elaborate on when the units would be sold.

Apart from the two power station sales, Greece plans to grant PPC rivals a concession to run a new lignite field, at Vevi, Papaconstantinou said. The cash-strapped country will also tell PPC to proceed to power swaps with other energy players.

All these measures combined, will get Greece close to the target of opening up 40 percent of the lignite market, Papaconstantinou said.

PPC, currently 51-percent state-owned is also slated for privatisation, as part of a 50-billion euro programme of state asset sales to save the country from bankruptcy.

Papaconstantinou reiterated that the government was planning to sell a stake in the company in 2012, preferably to a strategic investor and not through the stock exchange.

Another sale option would be to divest stakes in individual PPC subsidiaries to investors, Papaconstantinou said. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Jane Merriman)