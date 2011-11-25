* Q3 net loss 38 mln euros vs 14.9 mln forecast
* Company lowers profit guidance for full-year
* Shares close down 3.4 pct vs 1.4 pct drop in Greek market
(Adds share price in 4th paragraph, power station project in
10th)
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, Nov 25 Greece's dominant
electricity producer PPC posted its first quarterly
loss in almost two years on Friday, paying the price for a
recession and for having become the tax collection vehicle of
the country's cash-strapped government.
The state-controlled company hiked bad debt provisions and
took an unexpected writedown on its investment portfolio,
resulting in a net loss of 38 million euros ($50.6 million),
compared with a profit of 172.3 million a year earlier and a
forecast loss of 14.9 million.
PPC officials and analysts fear many customers may refuse to
pay after the government decided to collect a controversial
property tax through electricity bills -- a last-ditch measure
taken in September to meet budget targets under an EU/IMF
bailout.
"This is a serious issue for PPC, it will certainly lead to
payment delays," said an analyst who declined to be named. PPC
shares closed down 3.4 percent in Athens, underperforming
Greece's general stock index which lost 1.4 percent.
The tax has already sparked a backlash against the company
and PPC's leading labour unionists were arrested this week on
misdemeanour charges for trying to boycott the tax.
Rising prices for natural gas and oil, which PPC burns to
produce a large part of its energy, have made things even worse.
PPC's energy costs rose by almost a quarter from January to
September. At the same time, revenue has been hit as businesses,
the company's most lucrative clients, curbed electricity use or
turned to cheaper rivals to save money in the recession.
The company warned sales would shrink by about 5 percent
this year and lowered its forecast for core profit margin to
about 17 percent from a 20 percent forecast earlier this year.
NEW SITUATION
"Difficult economic conditions, reduced liquidity and the
worsening of financing conditions are creating a new situation,"
said Chief Executive Arthouros Zervos, vowing to cut costs and
reappraise investments in a new business plan next month.
To save money, PPC has scrapped a planned 135 million euro
project to build a 100 MW power plant on the island of Crete.
But it stuck to an ambitious 1.4 billion euro project for a new
coal-fired power station in the north of country, deciding on
Thursday to award it to Greek builder Terna.
A more positive effect comes from shrinking labour costs
after the government cut public sector wages as part of its
austerity plan.
But investors are deserting the company's stock, whose price
has plummeted 59 percent since the beginning of the year,
underperforming a 52 percent drop in the general Athens bourse
index.
The shares trade at about 3.3 times estimated 2011 earnings,
compared with a multiple of about 10 for French utility group
EDF.
Analysts attribute the discount to PPC's exposure to
Greece's debt crisis. The company has already seen its credit
rating slashed and analysts are concerned it might not be able
to service its debt, which rose 9 percent to 4.66 billion euros
at the end of September.
The discount also derives from the high degree of regulatory
uncertainty, particularly relating to oil and carbon emission
costs.
Lignite, a polluting form of brown coal, forms the backbone
of PPC's electricity production and carbon emission costs are
set to rise in the EU from 2013.
The Greek state, which owns 51 percent in the company, plans
to sell a stake or some lignite plants to competitors to comply
with its bailout terms, but its workers have said they would
unleash a wave of strikes if this happened.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and David Holmes)