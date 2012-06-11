* PPC seeks 130 mln euros from state-run bank-sources

* Utility needs cash to roll over debt by end-June

* Received 250 mln euros of emergency govt cash in April

* Fears squeeze on power firms could lead to power cuts (Adds details)

ATHENS, June 11 Greece's biggest power utility PPC has applied for a 130 million euro ($162.07 million) loan, two sources familiar with the deal said, as it seeks to avert an imminent cash crunch that could lead to power cuts in the crisis-ridden country.

PPC requested the loan from state-run bank the Loans and Consignment Fund as part of efforts to roll over its debt at the end of the month, the sources said on Monday.

Hit by Greece's debt and economic troubles, state-controlled PPC's cash reserves have shrunk to about 230 million euros, only about half the 525 million it needs to roll over bank loans due at the end of June.

The request comes at a time of growing financial pressure on Greece' power sector and fears that the squeeze could interrupt payments to suppliers with the potential for power cuts during the peak tourist season.

Several other Greek energy players such as natural gas company DEPA and the state's power grid operator LAGHE are also seeking emergency bank loans to pay suppliers, industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

PPC already received 250 million euros of emergency government cash in April to settle its arrears with LAGHE. . Unless it gets a waiver, it would have to return that money to the government at the end of June, just as its other loans with Greek banks are due.

Greek banks are finding it hard to roll over corporate loans because their capital has been depleted during the country's debt crisis and they totally depend on cash injections from the European Central Bank to survive.

However, contrary to other Greek banks, the Loans and Consignment Fund, a small public sector lender, has spare liquidity, mainly from an environmental "Green Fund" financed out of levies on construction.

"It is a 130 million euro, three-year loan," one of the two officials told Reuters. PPC could not immediately comment.

According to another industry source that declined to be named, the sum corresponds to funds by two bankrupt energy companies that have been seized as part of a criminal investigation.

Greek energy players have repeatedly urged investigators to unblock the funds to prevent the threat of a blackout.

Optimism that Greek banks would roll over the PPC loans or agree to grant fresh ones increased after they received 18 billion euros in bailout loans from Greece's international lenders last month.

PPC's Chief Executive Officer Arthouros Zervos had said in an interview with Reuters that he was confident the Greek banks PPC owes money to would agree to roll over the loans.

Standard & Poor's last week lowered PPC's credit rating to 'CC' from 'CCC' last week, saying the company had exhausted its liquidity sources. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)