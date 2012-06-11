* PPC seeks 130 mln euros from state-run bank-sources
* Utility needs cash to roll over debt by end-June
* Received 250 mln euros of emergency govt cash in April
* Fears squeeze on power firms could lead to power cuts
ATHENS, June 11 Greece's biggest power utility
PPC has applied for a 130 million euro ($162.07
million) loan, two sources familiar with the deal said, as it
seeks to avert an imminent cash crunch that could lead to power
cuts in the crisis-ridden country.
PPC requested the loan from state-run bank the Loans and
Consignment Fund as part of efforts to roll over its debt at the
end of the month, the sources said on Monday.
Hit by Greece's debt and economic troubles, state-controlled
PPC's cash reserves have shrunk to about 230 million euros, only
about half the 525 million it needs to roll over bank loans due
at the end of June.
The request comes at a time of growing financial pressure on
Greece' power sector and fears that the squeeze could interrupt
payments to suppliers with the potential for power cuts during
the peak tourist season.
Several other Greek energy players such as natural gas
company DEPA and the state's power grid operator LAGHE are also
seeking emergency bank loans to pay suppliers, industry sources
told Reuters on Friday.
PPC already received 250 million euros of emergency
government cash in April to settle its arrears with LAGHE.
. Unless it gets a waiver, it would have to
return that money to the government at the end of June, just as
its other loans with Greek banks are due.
Greek banks are finding it hard to roll over corporate loans
because their capital has been depleted during the country's
debt crisis and they totally depend on cash injections from the
European Central Bank to survive.
However, contrary to other Greek banks, the Loans and
Consignment Fund, a small public sector lender, has spare
liquidity, mainly from an environmental "Green Fund" financed
out of levies on construction.
"It is a 130 million euro, three-year loan," one of the two
officials told Reuters. PPC could not immediately comment.
According to another industry source that declined to be
named, the sum corresponds to funds by two bankrupt energy
companies that have been seized as part of a criminal
investigation.
Greek energy players have repeatedly urged investigators to
unblock the funds to prevent the threat of a blackout.
Optimism that Greek banks would roll over the PPC loans or
agree to grant fresh ones increased after they received 18
billion euros in bailout loans from Greece's international
lenders last month.
PPC's Chief Executive Officer Arthouros Zervos had said in
an interview with Reuters that he was confident the Greek banks
PPC owes money to would agree to roll over the loans.
Standard & Poor's last week lowered PPC's credit rating to
'CC' from 'CCC' last week, saying the company had exhausted its
liquidity sources.
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
