* Greek banks roll over 525 mln euros of PPC loans

* Loans were maturing at end-June

* PPC pays average weighted 9 percent interest rate

ATHENS, June 29 Greece's biggest power utility PPC has agreed with its lenders to roll over 525 million euros ($652 million) of loans maturing at the end of this month, sources close to the talks said on Friday.

The agreement marks the latest in a string of bank deals to provide some financial breathing space to Greece's cash-strapped energy players.

"The refinancing was agreed with three Greek banks," one of the sources t old Reuters on condition of anonymity. A second source confirmed the figure.

Faced with a vicious cycle of shrinking power demand, bad debts and flawed regulation, state-run PPC has seen its cash reserves dwindle and its credit rating slashed to 'CC' by Standard & Poor's.

PPC's cash situation deteriorated earlier this year when many customers stopped paying electricity bills after the government tacked an unpopular property tax onto them. PPC controls almost 100 percent of Greece's retail electricity market.

The company agreed to pay an average weighted 9 percent interest rate to refinance the loans, compared with 8 percent when it first agreed them, one source said. He did not say what the maturity of the new loans were or with which banks PPC struck the agreement.

PPC declined to comment.

PPC's CEO Arthouros Zervos told Reuters in an interview last month that the biggest chunk of the loans, about 300 million euros, were owed to Alpha Bank, and the rest to Piraeus Bank, Eurobank and ATEbank.

PPC still has about 500 million euros maturing at the end of this year. Earlier this month, PPC secured another loan of 110 million euros from the state-run Loans and Consignments Fund.

($1 = 0.8047 euros) (Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Mark Potter)