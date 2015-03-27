* 2014 net profit at 91.3 mln euros
* One-off tax had led to 225.3 mln euro loss in 2013
* Provisions for overdue bills hurt results
ATHENS, March 27 Greece's main electricity
utility Public Power Corp. (PPC) returned to
profitability in 2014 though hefty provisions for overdue bills
pushed its results below market expectations.
The 51 percent state-owned company reported a net profit of
91.3 million euros ($98.8 million) on Friday after a 225.3
million euro loss in 2013 when a one-off tax hit earnings.
Five analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast PPC net
profit of 142.4 million euros for 2014.
Overdue bills have increased as an austerity-induced
recession and record unemployment in Greece have led households
to delay or refuse to pay their bills.
Last year, provisions for bad debt came in at 374.4 million
euros, a 6 percent rise from 2013.
Greece's economic woes continue to weigh on electricity
demand and sales fell 1.8 percent last year to 5.86 billion
euros. PPC controls almost all the retail electricity market and
accounts for about two thirds of Greece's electricity output.
The country's previous conservative-led government planned
to spin off PPC and sell part of its production base to
investors under a privatisation scheme.
But the new Greek left-wing government of Alexis Tsipras
halted the privatisation after took power in January.
The company also said it would pay a dividend of 0.05 euros
a share to shareholders.
(1 US dollar = 0.9239 euro)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Costas Pitas and
David Clarke)