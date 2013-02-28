BRIEF-Moody's assigns Aa2 to San Francisco USD, CA's GO bonds
* Moody's-Rating reflects San Francisco's large assessed valuation with healthy growth amid robust regional economy, strong resident wealth levels.
ATHENS Feb 28 Data on Greek producer price inflation in January, released by the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) on Thursday: *******************************************************
KEY FIGURES (in pct) JAN DEC NOV OCT
PPI y/y 0.0 +1.9 +2.4 +4.0
PPI m/m +0.7 -0.3 -0.9 -1.0
12-month average PPI
(12 months to Jan y/y) +4.1 +4.7 +5.1 +5.5
------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
* Says initial public offering of 16.7 million common shares priced at $14.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. announces pricing of public offering of 6,100,000 shares of common stock