UPDATE 1-EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso strengthens after currency hedges announced

(Recasts with peso strengthening; updates table) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Mexico's peso strengthened on Wednesday to its highest level since the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, a day after the central bank said it would offer up to $20 billion in currency hedges. The peso strengthened 0.7 percent to trade at 19.87 per dollar, which central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said reflected confidence in the hedge. "The measure has been very success