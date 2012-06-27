* Octogenarian president gave up salary in February
* Leading Greek delegation to two-day summit
* Government under pressure from public angry over cuts
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 27 The president of debt-laden
Greece will travel economy class to a European Union summit this
week, his office said on Wednesday.
Leaders of the 27-nation EU meet in Brussels on Thursday for
a two-day summit to be dominated by the euro zone's debt crisis.
A source familiar with the travel plans of the Greek
delegation, led by 83-year-old President Karolos Papoulias, said
they would travel economy on a regular Aegean Airlines flight to
Brussels.
The show of frugality follows a 30-percent pay cut for
ministers in the new ruling coalition - a response to public
anger over government waste and privilege as ordinary Greeks
bear the brunt of punishing cuts demanded by the EU and
International Monetary Fund in exchange for a rescue.
The president has already given up his 280,000 euro
($350,000) salary.
"He's flying Aegean Airways, economy class, to set an
example," a presidential aide told Reuters.
Papoulias, whose post is mainly ceremonial, is going to
Brussels only because the new Greek government was struck by two
medical emergencies shortly after it was formed last week.
Papoulias will stand in for Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, 22
years his junior, who is recovering from eye surgery.
Samaras's first choice for finance minister, Vassilis
Rapanos, resigned within days of his appointment after being
taken to hospital with abdominal pain, nausea and dizziness.
Outgoing Finance Minister George Zanias will be part of the
delegation with Papoulias.
A former resistance fighter against the military junta that
ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974, Papoulias said in February he
was giving up his salary in solidarity with the Greek people as
lawmakers voted deep cuts to wages, pensions and jobs as the
price of a bailout worth 130 billion euros.
Papoulias has held the ceremonial position of president
since 2005, on a salary just less than the $400,000 earned by
U.S. President Barack Obama.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
(Additional reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt
Robinson; Editing by Barry Moody)