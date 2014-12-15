* Says liquidity in market drying up at fast pace
* Problems seen if parliament doesn't elect new president
* Opposition accuses government of trying to blackmail MPs
ATHENS, Dec 15 Greece's economy faces the risk
of "irreparable" damage as the political crisis of recent days
takes on increasingly serious proportions, the country's central
bank chief said in prepared speech remarks on Monday.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has brought forward a
presidential election by two months to end political uncertainty
but faces an early parliamentary election, with no outright
winner, if his candidate loses. Polls show the anti-bailout,
leftist Syriza party would win a snap vote.
"The crisis in recent days is now taking serious dimensions,
liquidity in the market is decreasing at a fast pace ... and
the risk of irreparable damage for the Greek economy is now
great," said Yannis Stournaras, a former finance minister who
now heads the Greek central bank.
Current Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis also warned in
comments published on Monday that the country faces financial
trouble after February if it fails to elect a president,
prompting the opposition Syriza party to accuse the government
of blackmail to win support.
Samaras and Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras have been trading
barbs ahead of the presidential vote starting on Wednesday as
they vie for support from parliamentarians who will choose the
new head of state.
Greece would face funding problems if a snap election fails
to produce a government that can wrap up a pending bailout
review due to unlock 7 billion euros in aid, Hardouvelis told
the financial daily Naftemporiki.
"If there is no government to conclude negotiations, there
will be an important funding gap," he said. "This deficit is
manageable until February, and not easily afterwards, since from
March onwards our needs will increase."
He also warned Greece would post lower growth next year if
a president was not elected. Greece emerged this year from a
six-year recession and the 182-billion-euro economy is expected
to expand by 0.6 percent this year and 2.9 percent in 2015.
Later on Monday, Hardouvelis said EU and IMF inspectors are
expected to return to Athens early in January and conclude the
review before a Jan. 26 meeting of euro zone ministers.
Greece needs to repay IMF loans worth about 2.8 billion
euros by the end of March. Its next major funding hurdle comes
in July and August when it has to repay over 5 billion euros in
maturing debt.
The presidential vote will be held over three rounds
starting Wednesday and ending on Dec. 29.
