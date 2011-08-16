ATHENS Aug 16 Greece will continue to be funded
in September, even as European national parliaments delay
legislating new powers for the EU's rescue mechanism, a Greek
newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The European Commission has drawn up an alternative plan to
finance Greece under its current 110-billion euro ($154.9
billion) bailout agreed last year, newspaper Ta Nea said, citing
an unidentified spokeswoman for the EU's Monetary Affairs
Commissioner Olli Rehn.
"In any case, there will be no financing gap. Greece will be
supported from the existing mechanism," Ta Nea quoted the
spokesowman as saying. She did not elaborate.
EU leaders agreed last month to extend a second bailout over
109 billion euros to prevent a Greek default. The agreement also
widens the powers of the EFSF to buy government bonds on the
secondary market to prop up debt-laden countries.
But there are concerns that legislative delays in EU
countries could delay the ratification of the deal in national
parliaments.
($1=.7099 Euro)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)