ATHENS, Sept 7 Private sector participation in a Greek debt swap has reached the 75-percent mark, newspaper Imerisia reported on Wednesday without revealing its sources.

Greece last month turned the screws on investors, saying it would not go ahead with the debt swap -- a key part in a second bailout package to stave off the country's bankruptcy -- if holders of fewer than 90 percent of the bonds take part.

The International Institute of Finance (IIF), a global banking group that is leading the bond swap talks, had said on Aug 25 that between 60 and 70 percent of private investors have expressed an intention to participate.

IIF managing director Charles Dallara said on Tuesday he was confident the plan would eventually garner the necessary investor support.

Greece has asked bondholders to declare their interest in taking part in the debt swap by Sept. 9.

EU leaders agreed on July 21 to extend a second, 109 billion euro bailout to Greece, on top of a 110 billion euros rescue package agreed in May 2010. (Reporting By Harry Papachristou; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)