ATHENS, Sept 19 Greece's international lenders
have presented the debt-laden country with a list of 15
austerity measures it needs to accelerate as a condition for
disbursing a next tranche of bailout funds, Greek media said on
Monday.
Greece needs to start firing state workers, cut or freeze
state salaries and pensions, increase heating oil tax, shut down
loss-making state organisations, cut health spending and speed
up privatisations, according to a list of measures published in
the media.
All these measures already form part of Greece's mid-term
budget cut plan, which the country's parliament approved in June
to secure further EU/IMF funding and avoid bankruptcy.
Greece on Sunday pledged to take the tough decisions needed
to avoid default but announced no new austerity measures to
secure international bailout funds next month.
Greek ministries have until Monday to respond what
administrative steps they intend to take to implement the
EU/International Monetary Fund demands, according to what
financial website To Vima said was a leaked Greek finance
ministry e-mail.
Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and the heads of the
EU/IMF inspectors for Greece are scheduled to hold a conference
call later on Monday. The call will be followed by a cabinet
meeting.
