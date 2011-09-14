ATHENS, Sept 14 Greece's prime minister will ask
the leaders of France and Germany in a conference call later on
Wednesday to push their banks to increase their participation in
a Greek debt swap plan, newspaper Kathimerini reported.
The debt swap is a key part in a planned, second bailout for
the cash-strapped country which was agreed by EU leaders in
July. Under its provisions, private investors are expected to
share the cost of the rescue plan, by exchanging their Greek
government bonds with longer-maturity, lower-coupon paper.
"The PM (George Papandreou) will ask the two leaders
(Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Nicolas Sarkozy) to
increase pressure to their banks to the take part in the PSI
(private-sector involvement)", Kathimerini said without citing
sources.
The conference call between Papandreou, Sarkozy and Merkel
is scheduled to take place at about 1600 GMT.
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos has asked his
counterparts in 57 countries to tell him by Sept. 9 how many of
their banks intend to take part in the debt swap. Greece has
said it might cancel the transaction if less than 90 percent of
bondholders take part. Bankers said last week the take-up rate
was at about 70 percent.
But Venizelos told a government meeting on Tuesday that 27
countries, including some large European ones, have not yet
responded, Kathimerini said, also without citing any sources.
