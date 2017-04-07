BRIEF-Orey Antunes FY net result swings to loss of 12.8 mln euros
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
ATHENS, April 7 Greece is close to concluding a spin-off of its power grid operator ADMIE from state-controlled power utility PPC, its energy ministry said on Friday.
The move, a key term of the country's international bailout, will boost PPC's cash reserves by about 700 million euros ($744.03 million) in May, the ministry said in a statement.
Under the plan, PPC will sell a 24 percent stake in ADMIE to China's State Grid for 320 million euros. Another 25 percent stake will be transferred to the state and the rest to a new entity which will be flotated.
The plan needs to be approved by the EU competition regulator. ($1 = 0.9408 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
* SAID EARLY ON FRIDAY FY NET LOSS 12.8 MILLION EUROS VS PROFIT 3.0 MILLION EUROS YR AGO
* Australian government takeovers panel accept undertakings from keybridge capital & aurora funds management regarding applications seeking review of initial panel's decision
SHANGHAI, June 16 China must resist "erroneous" ideas such as privatisation and strengthen the role of the Communist Party in publicly owned firms, the head of the country's state asset regulator said in remarks published on Friday.